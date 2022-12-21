Proper Pubs Collects Almost 20,000 Selection Boxes to Provide Christmas Cheer to Communities in Need this Year

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns, has collected over 18,800 Christmas selection boxes, to provide Christmas cheer to local charities this year. The selection boxes have been collected and donated by individual community members from across the UK and will be donated to a host of charities.

As part of this campaign, each pub was tasked with collecting as many chocolates and confectionery filled Christmas selection boxes as possible to make sure individuals, families and children across the UK have a festive treat to look forward to. Every pub has chosen local charities to donate to, which range from children’s hospitals to local foodbanks and nursing homes. Despite the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, community spirit shone across the estate, with one pub – The Sutton Arms in Hull – collecting over 1,150 selection boxes.

Mark Brooke, Director of Proper Pubs, commented:

“We have always championed community pubs because we understand the value they bring to millions of people across the country. In the face of the cost-of-living crisis, people have recognised that pubs are more than just somewhere for people to go for a drink. They are hubs of activity for residents to enjoy, and are places where people come together to support one another. It’s incredible to see this in action through this initiative, and even better to be able to provide a little treat to those who might otherwise be struggling this Christmas.

“As always, I am so grateful to our fantastic operators and their communities who have come together to make this happen, demonstrating Admiral’s commitment to community focus.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to raise funds for charity and to support its local communities through an annual schedule of events, including installing life-saving defibrillators, Easter egg donations and live music events. Through its partnership with national mental health charity, Chasing the Stigma, it also raised an impressive £35,000 in under one month where each of its pubs hosted different charity events, including barbeques and quiz nights. Chasing the Stigma is a charity which aims to normalise mental health and ensure it is easy for everyone to find support when they need it.