Proper Pubs Donates over 12,200 Easter Eggs to Local Communities

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns, has collected 12,200 chocolate Easter Eggs to put a spring in the step of communities in need this year. The Easter Eggs have been collected and donated by individual community members from across the UK and will be donated to a host of different community groups.

Since the beginning of March, each pub has been collecting as many chocolate Easter Eggs as possible to make sure individuals, families and children across the country have a delicious sweet treat to look forward to. Every pub has chosen a selection of local charities to donate to, which range from food banks to children’s hospitals. Despite the ongoing pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, community spirit shone across the estate, with one pub – The Owd Joss in Hyde – collecting over 630 Easter Eggs.



Mark Brooke, Director of Proper Pubs, commented:

“We have always championed community pubs because we understand the value they bring to millions of people across the country. Pubs are so much more than just somewhere for people to go for a drink – they are an integral part of communities, and places where people come together to support one another. It’s incredible to see this in action through this initiative, and even better to be able to provide a little treat to those who might otherwise go without.”

“As always, I am so grateful to our fantastic operators and their communities who have come together to make this happen, demonstrating Proper Pub’s commitment to community focus.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to raise funds for charity and to support its local communities through an annual schedule of events, including installing life-saving defibrillators, Christmas selection box donations and live music events. Through its partnership with national mental health charity, Chasing the Stigma, it also raised an impressive £35,000 in under one month where each of its pubs hosted different charity events, including barbeques and quiz nights. Chasing the Stigma is a charity which aims to normalise mental health and ensure it is easy for everyone to find support when they need it.