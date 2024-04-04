Proper Pubs Donates Over 17,600 Easter Eggs To Local Community Groups Across The UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns, has successfully collected more than 17,600 chocolate Easter Eggs to donate to communities in need across England, Scotland and Wales. The Easter Eggs have been collected by customers across its 200-pub wide estate and will be donated to an array of local charities and community groups such as foodbanks, children’s hospitals and homeless shelters.

Since the beginning of March, each Proper Pub has been encouraged to collect as many chocolate Easter Eggs as possible to make sure individuals, families and children across the UK have a delicious sweet treat to look forward to. Every pub has chosen a selection of local initiatives to donate to with one pub – The Queens in Bredbury – collecting over 1,000 Easter Eggs for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

Mark Brooke, Director of Proper Pubs, commented: At Proper Pubs we have always championed community pubs because we understand the value they bring to millions of people across the country. Pubs are so much more than just a place to drink and I think this initiative stands testament to that. They are the cornerstone of communities across the country, providing essential social hubs where people can come together to support one another, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to demonstrate this in action by providing a little treat for those who might otherwise go without.

As always, I am so grateful to our fantastic operators and their communities who have come together to make this happen – despite the ongoing pressures of the cost-of-living crisis – and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work and generosity.”