Aimbridge EMEA Steps In As Operator Of Twickenham Stadium Hotel

Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA has this week taken over the operation of Twickenham Stadium Hotel.
The company – a division of global hospitality management leader Aimbridge Hospitality –was announced as the new third-party operator earlier this year by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), and officially steps in to manage the property from April.
Aimbridge will be overseeing a major refurbishment of the property, which will remain operational as it rebrands to a Radisson RED hotel.
David Anderson, Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA Divisional President, said:
“We’re very proud to be taking the reins at Twickenham Stadium Hotel from today, as it undergoes its transformation into a Radisson RED and steps into its next chapter.
“The stadium is known worldwide as a destination for rugby, as well as many other major events, so we’re looking forward to putting our hotel management expertise into practise and ensuring a smooth transition to Radisson RED, while also delivering a best-in-class experience for our guests.”
Commenting on Aimbridge winning the management contract earlier this year, Mark Lynch, Executive Director of Venue at the RFU said:
“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone involved with creating and maintaining a good working relationship between the Rugby Football Union and our current operator since the opening of the hotel back in 2009.
“We are very excited to start a new chapter with Aimbridge Hospitality and Radisson RED and look forward to the hotel becoming a Radisson RED hotel.
“Both Aimbridge Hospitality and Radisson RED align with the visions and aspirations of the RFU for the Twickenham Stadium hotel, so it’s a relationship that I’m sure will prosper over the coming years.”