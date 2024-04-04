Aimbridge EMEA Steps In As Operator Of Twickenham Stadium Hotel

Share Tweet Share Email

Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA has this week taken over the operation of Twickenham Stadium Hotel.

The company – a division of global hospitality management leader Aimbridge Hospitality –was announced as the new third-party operator earlier this year by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), and officially steps in to manage the property from April.

Aimbridge will be overseeing a major refurbishment of the property, which will remain operational as it rebrands to a Radisson RED hotel.

David Anderson, Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA Divisional President, said:

“We’re very proud to be taking the reins at Twickenham Stadium Hotel from today, as it undergoes its transformation into a Radisson RED and steps into its next chapter.

“The stadium is known worldwide as a destination for rugby, as well as many other major events, so we’re looking forward to putting our hotel management expertise into practise and ensuring a smooth transition to Radisson RED, while also delivering a best-in-class experience for our guests.”

Commenting on Aimbridge winning the management contract earlier this year, Mark Lynch, Executive Director of Venue at the RFU said:

“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone involved with creating and maintaining a good working relationship between the Rugby Football Union and our current operator since the opening of the hotel back in 2009.

“We are very excited to start a new chapter with Aimbridge Hospitality and Radisson RED and look forward to the hotel becoming a Radisson RED hotel.

“Both Aimbridge Hospitality and Radisson RED align with the visions and aspirations of the RFU for the Twickenham Stadium hotel, so it’s a relationship that I’m sure will prosper over the coming years.”