Protocols For The Safe Reopening Of Hospitality Venues

UKHospitality is set to publish a series of protocols aimed at supporting the safe reopening of hospitality venues.

The trade body has been working with members and others to draw up protocols tailored to individual sub-sectors, covering; accommodation, coffee shops, food service management, holiday parks, late night, pubs, quick-service restaurants and visitor attractions.

The protocols will be shared with sector stakeholders – including employees’ organisations and to other trade associations, for further development. The suite of documents will provide guidance for businesses to devise their own bespoke plans tailored to individual sites, emphasising safe reopening. They are not intended as a substitute for individual plans which should still be produced by businesses but it is hoped that they will inform the Government’s own plans for hospitality re-openings.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The non-negotiable principle when it comes to reopening is that the safety of our staff and our customers is paramount. When the time is right for businesses to reopen safely, it is essential that clear and helpful protocols are in place to help them get back up and running as safely as possible, in line with Government guidelines.

“The size and diversity of the hospitality sector means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to reopening. Across our industry there are many sub-sectors and widely different businesses models. The practical challenges in reopening faced by a pub or a bar will be different from those faced by a holiday park, for instance. Even within the same sector, there is bound to be a huge difference in the size, shape, location and layout of outwardly similar businesses.

“We have been working hard with our members and alongside other industry bodies to provide practical and effective protocols which will enable businesses to begin to reopen safely when the time is right. The protocols do not provide bespoke plans for individual businesses to operate under social distancing guidelines; these will have to be devised by businesses on a site-by-site basis. But the protocols help businesses draw up those plans and ensure that safety is at the forefront of operations when the time comes to reopen.”