Pub Gives ‘Hope’ This Christmas

Sarah Beresford and partner, Robin Fahy of The Hope pub in London’s West Norwood have given back to the community by teaming up with local businesses to giveaway 90 festive hampers this Christmas.

For the third year running, Sarah has organised the Christmas Hamper campaign where local families can benefit from receiving a box of fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, sweets, and biscuits just in time for Christmas.

The campaign was the brainchild of Sarah and her friend who were chatting over a cup of tea about the struggles that families can face in the run up to the festive period.

Alongside working with her local foodbank, Sarah reached out to local businesses including well-known supermarkets to ask for donations. The produce was then delivered to the pub, which sits on Norwood High Street, before Sarah, her team, and friends come together and box them up for collection.

In addition to food drop-offs, Sarah also set-up a JustGiving page where donations could be made to help fund the hampers. Overall, they raised over £2,500, doubling last year’s contribution.

“I’m so proud that we’ve hit 90 hampers this year,” said Sarah. “Pubs should be all about the community, it’s not just about getting money into the till. At some stage in life, we will all need a helping hand, and I’m honoured to be able to give that.”

The hampers will be collected by local families just in time for Christmas, meaning that 90 families across West Norwood will benefit from Sarah’s generosity.

The Hope pub is well-known for being a safe and welcome place, sitting at the heart of the community, and Sarah herself is incredibly passionate about raising money for those in need.

Earlier this year, she raised an incredible £11,360 for Shooting Star Children’s Hospice by completing a sponsored walk from London to Brighton. The mammoth challenge took 27 hours to complete, with Sarah adding it to her list of growing achievements.

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager, Julian James-Mobbs said: “Sarah truly is at the heart of the community in West Norwood. Her passion for helping others is unparalleled, and aside from being a fantastic Publican, she has built a reputation for herself as a local champion.

“I am so proud of Sarah and look forward to seeing future fundraisers she will undoubtedly commit to.”