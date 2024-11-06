Pub Hotspots of the UK Revealed

Share Post Share Email

A new study has named the UK areas where it is easiest to get a pint, with Swansea crowned number one.

The research, conducted by free casino slots, play-book-slots.com, scraped data from Bing Maps to find the number of pubs per 10 km2 in each UK city and town to identify the easiest places to locate a pint.

According to the findings, Swansea is the easiest place to get a pint. The city has 45.38 pubs per 10 km2, which is 263% above the national average of 12.51 pubs per 10 km2.

There are 57 pubs in Swansea, with FOUNDERS & CO. and The Swigg being popular choices among residents and visitors.

Gloucester has the second-highest number of pubs per 10 km2 at 38.22 – 206% higher than the UK average.

There are 48 pubs in the area, and The High Orchard—a dog-friendly pub—is a top choice among Brits looking to grab a pint in Gloucester.

Newcastle and Brighton tie for third, both with 29.86 pubs per 10 km2, which is 139% higher than the national average.

Of the 150 pubs in Newcastle, The Gosforth Hotel, The Brandling Arms, and The Queen Victoria are highly rated choices. They are all found on Gosforth High Street, a popular drinking area for locals.

The Walrus, The Cricketers and The Hole in The Wall are popular choices among the 150 pubs in Brighton where people can grab a pint.

At the other end of the scale, Basildon is the most challenging place to get a pint, with only 2.39 pubs per 10 km2, which is 81% below the UK average.

Peterborough ranks second at 2.52 pubs per 10 km2, which is 80% below the national average.

Third is Lowestoft at 3.18 pubs per 10 km2 – 75% lower than the UK average.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for play-book-slots.com says,

“The analysis reveals that many cities and towns with the highest number of pubs per 10 km2 are based in the south, suggesting British pub culture is significantly more prominent in this region.

“Despite being known for its drinking culture, no Scottish cities or towns feature in the UK’s top ten places to get a pint.

“In Scotland, the most accessible place to find a pint is Edinburgh, which ranks twelfth among all UK cities and towns.”