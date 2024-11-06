Luxury Stonehouse Hotel Unveils Major Development Plan

Share Post Share Email

A luxury Cotswolds manor house hotel has acquired the keys to the original coach house and stables on its historic grounds – reuniting the two for the first time in decades as it plans to transform the 17th century building into high-end accommodation.

Stonehouse Court Hotel, near Stroud, has acquired ‘Little Court’, an 8-bedroom, grade ll listed coach house and stables next to its property – with exciting plans to turn it into a quintessential Cotswolds retreat by Spring 2025.

The project will see the hotel partner with interior designer Squid.inc to elevate its historic architectural features while incorporating contemporary décor and furnishings.

While award-winning landscape designer Thomas Hoblyn will link the coach house back to Stonehouse Court through the hotel’s front gardens, alongside the original pathway that coaches would have used in the 1870s. Productive gardens and an orchard are also included in the significant landscape plans.

Commenting on the plans, Maz Jurko, General Manager at Stonehouse Court, said: “We’re thrilled to finally reunite the original 17th century coach house and stables to our manor house, in an exciting project that will transform it into a stunning example of high-end, Cotswolds accommodation. At Stonehouse Court, we have always embraced the rich history and heritage of the region, and with this new venture, we aim to elevate that experience further for our guests. By partnering with local designers and landscape experts, we are not only ensuring that Little Court retains its historic charm but also infusing it with contemporary elements and sustainable practices that reflect our own commitment to preserving the beauty of the Stroud Valley for future generations.”

He added: “While this is an ambitious undertaking, we hope to have everything in place ready for a Spring 2025 opening.”