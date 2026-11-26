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Pub Invest Group is to open a new pub, the Rope & Anchor, in Liverpool city centre this December.

The two-floor venue will occupy the former Cheers site at 48-50 Bold Street, L1 4DS. It is scheduled to open a week before Christmas, in time for the latter part of the festive trading period.

The opening will add to the group’s portfolio of city-centre venues and give it a presence on one of Liverpool’s busy thoroughfares.

According to the company, the Rope & Anchor has been designed to offer a warm, traditional pub atmosphere, with open fires and comfortable seating. It is intended to appeal to a range of occasions, from drinks after a day’s Christmas shopping to Saturday nights out.