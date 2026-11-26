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Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) is preparing for around £95 million of additional costs in its new financial year, even after raising underlying profits in a demanding 12 months for hospitality.

The operator of Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Harvester and Miller & Carter said the figure equates to about 4% of its cost base before mitigating action. Statutory pay rate increases are expected to be the main driver.

The warning accompanied full-year results published today (Thursday 26 November). Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 5.3% to £259 million in the 52 weeks to 26 September. On a statutory basis, however, pre-tax profit slipped from £238 million to £229 million.

Revenue reached £2.75 billion, up 1.3%, while like-for-like sales grew 2.1%. Adjusted operating profit edged up from £330 million to £332 million.

That came despite cost pressures of around £120 million. Higher minimum wage rates and employer National Insurance contributions pushed up labour bills, while food inflation, particularly in meat, added to the strain.

Trading lost momentum in the third quarter, when like-for-like sales were flat. Extreme heat and the timing of Easter weighed on performance, and management also pointed to the impact of the World Cup.

Growth returned in the final quarter, with like-for-like sales up 1.7%, helped by stronger drinks demand. London has also been a notably buoyant market for the group.

The momentum has been more modest since the year end, with like-for-like sales rising 1.1% over the first eight weeks of the new financial year.

Energy remains the biggest uncertainty. M&B has secured half of its requirements for the current financial year, leaving it exposed to market movements on the remainder. Management told analysts this could mean up to £15 million of further unmitigated cost.

Chief executive Phil Urban also indicated that the company cannot simply pass all of its extra costs on to customers. He said pricing needs to be judged brand by brand, with an opportunity to revisit it in the spring.

Urban described the results as “another year of strong performance”. He said the group remains confident that its operational delivery, Ignite improvement programme and disciplined investment will continue to drive the business forward.

Managing Partner at financial and real estate advisory group BTG, said: “The Christmas classics are going to be on repeat in more ways than one for the pub trade this year. Once more thin margins are being squeezed by rising employment, food, drink and energy costs.

“As one of the bigger players in the market M&B has the power to offset some of these costs with various operational efficiencies, price negotiations with suppliers and ownership of its own pubs to avoid rent increases. In particular its investment in generating its own energy is looking very smart at this time as carbon reduction becomes financial security. But even it will be on tenterhooks over how many consumers it can bring through the doors with cost-of-living pressures intensifying on the back of yesterday’s 26% increase in the energy price cap from January.

“The end to a year always brings in additional revenue for the hospitality trade, but this year the profit margin that M&B has protected so diligently needs to be watched even closer to enter the new year with some sound footing. M&B has done extremely well to cope with conditions and shareholders will be reassured that its structure and financial position are strong going into the new year as it competes for an even more discerning customer with less spending power.”