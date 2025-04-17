Pub Is The Hub Highlights Its Local Services Work To MPs At BBPA’s House Of Commons Event

Share Post Share Email

Pub is The Hub’s chief executive John Longden and Reg Clarke and Roger Walker of PiTH’s advisory team attended the BBPA’s Lease and Tenanted Showcase at the House of Commons earlier this month to help highlight the invaluable services and activities many publicans and their pubs offer local people.

The Pub is The Hub team spoke to MPs about the social value publicans help to deliver through their pubs, including helping to tackle the wide range of issues impacting people living in rural and other areas deprived of local services.

John Longden said:

“It was wonderful to be part of this BBPA showcase and to be able to share with MPs the important work of Pub is The Hub in helping pubs to diversify their services and activities, which can create social value to people living in their local area.”

He added: “We are really grateful to the BBPA for the opportunity to be part of this vibrant event, where we were also able to share information about our initiatives, including ‘Join Inn – Last Orders For Loneliness’ with pub company leaders and publicans.”

Nigel Huddleston MP (for Droitwich and Evesham) who sponsored the event, highlighted during a speech to attendees, how publicans are invaluable ‘community leaders’, whilst Tonia Antoniazzi MP, chair of the APPBG reinforced the role pubs play as ‘the life blood of local communities.’

Emma McClarkin, OBE, CEO of the BBPA, spoke of the vital role pubs provide around community engagement and the ‘special social spaces’ they offer.