Sir Tim Martin Of JD Wetherspoon, Praises Effectiveness Of Pubwatch

JD Wetherspoon Chairman, Sir Tim Martin spoke out to praise the effectiveness of Pubwatch schemes following the official release of a new independent study commissioned by National Pubwatch.

The research was sponsored by JD Wetherspoon and Diageo, both long time supporters of National Pubwatch.

Sir Tim commented that in his 45 year career he had found Pubwatch to be the best initiative to raise standards and combat bad behaviour. He stated that Pubwatch schemes working together were more effective than individuals trying to address problems on their own. He said that Pubwatch was, “the greatest invention I’ve ever come across for law enforcement and everyone should have it. It’s a no brainer.”

The research concluded that Pubwatch schemes are key to reducing alcohol related crime and improving the safety of the evening economy.

The positive impact of Pubwatches was reflected in the views of licensees with an overwhelming majority (90%) saying they were influenced to join a Pubwatch scheme to create a safer environment, while 79% cited the benefits of networking with authorities, such as the police and local authorities.

The research also showed that over 90% of all respondents would recommend to others to join a scheme. While 86% believe that local schemes encouraged the sharing of good practice, a similar proportion (85%) said that the schemes helped to create better partnerships between the licensed trade and official bodies.

Banning orders, where an individual is collectively banned from premises within a local Pubwatch, was seen as important tool in helping to combat crime and disorder, with over 90% of licensees supporting their use.

The research also highlighted the important role of NPW, the voluntary organisation that supports local Pubwatches, with 92% agreeing that it was important for NPW to provide a voice for the licensed trade on issues regarding crime and violence. And 90% agreed it was important for NPW to provide advice and information to support new and established local Pubwatch schemes.

Wetherspoon’s Legal Director, Nigel Connor, said:

“Wetherspoon has been a supporter of Pubwatch for many years, and our pubs are members of 532 local schemes throughout the country.

“In our experience, in towns and cities where there have been problems of anti-social behaviour, the setting up of a Pubwatch has improved safety and security not only in licensed premises but also in these areas more generally and has helped the police to bring crime down.”

He added: “We are pleased that the evaluation report by Leeds Beckett University, which Wetherspoon along with Diageo helped support, shows that this is the case. We hope it will see the setting up of more schemes going forward.”

Catharina von Franck, Commercial Director – On Trade at Diageo GB, said:

“The pub is an iconic symbol of British culture. Up and down the country they are at the heart of our communities, playing a central role in how we celebrate and connect.”

“Our industry has a collective responsibility to ensure that everyone can celebrate safely. I’m very proud that Diageo has been able to support NPW in this important research, and in doing so play a small role in supporting an organisation that strives to create safer drinking environments for all.”