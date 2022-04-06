Pub is The Hub to Support Welsh Pubs After new £25K Grant Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub is The Hub will be supporting diversification projects for Welsh pubs after receiving a grant of £25,000 from The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

Pub is The Hub is a not-for-profit organisation which offers independent specialist advice to publicans on rural services diversification so they can provide viable local services at the heart of their community.

The new two-year programme will enable Pub is The Hub to help some pubs provide much needed local services and amenities in rural areas across Wales. This could include a wide range of diversification projects such as village stores, community cafes, IT Hubs, allotments and libraries.

Malcolm Harrison, Wales advisor and director at Pub is The Hub, said: “This marvellous support and encouragement from The Prince’s Countryside Fund will make a big difference to many rural communities in Wales, enabling Pub is The Hub to support local diversification projects at a very challenging time for people and businesses in many rural areas.

“We are looking for good publicans in Wales with pubs that can offer a vital service to people in their local area.”

Pub is The Hub chief executive John Longden said: “This new project funding from The Prince’s Countryside Fund will allow Pub is The Hub’s Community Services Fund, to offer small grants together with advice and guidance, to help local publicans make a difference in their rural Welsh communities.”



Keith Halstead, executive director, of the PCF said: “The PCF is pleased to support Pub is the Hub in developing its support to rural communities across Wales. The pub is often at the heart of community life and the PCF’s investment in this vital project will enable more publicans to provide esse ntial services which residents need.”

Pub is The Hub successfully completed 20 projects in Wales between 2009 and 2013, when previous funding was in place, and had contact with over 100 pubs that were interested in diversifying.

Find out more about Pub is The Hub at www.pubisthehub.org.uk get the full details on the criteria and an expression of interest form by emailing support@pubisthehub.org.uk