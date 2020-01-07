Pub Launches “Crack A Joke Get A Discount” To Beat January Blues

A novel way to beat the “January Blues” has been launched at three popular south Cumbria pubs, with customers invited to tell staff a joke and get a discount off their bill.

The ‘Make Us Laugh’ campaign has been launched at The Sun in Ulverston, The Commodore in Grange and the Black Cock in Broughton.

Anyone who calls in for a bite to eat and shares a side-splitter with staff will have 25 per cent taken off their food bill.

Kirsty Mackenzie is the managing director of Lakeland Inns which runs the three pubs. She said: “January can definitely be a month where heads drop as the feel good factor of Christmas is replaced by the reality of how much it cost.

“People tend to batten down the hatches and stay at home when the best thing for them to do could well be to get themselves out and about and enjoying a drink and bite to eat.

“We’ve decided to do our bit to keep smiles on people’s faces through January by having a bit of fun and also offering a hefty discount on our usual prices.”

In 2019 Kirsty was shortlisted for a prestigious hospitality award after being secretly nominated,

The Make Us Laugh promotion runs until January 31. Discounts will only be applied if the joke is cracked before the orders are taken.

CLH News is delighted to chip in with a quick joke!

A man walks into a pub with a lump of asphalt on his shoulder. He says to the barmaid, “I’ll have a pint and one for the road!”

If you think you can do better, tweet your jokes to us @CLHNews !