PubAid Appoints Kate Nicholls OBE As New President

Pub champion PubAid has appointed Kate Nicholls OBE as its new President.

Kate, who currently serves as Chair of UKHospitality and previously led the organisation as Chief Executive, succeeds Keith Bott MBE, who steps down after six years of service.

The appointment marks an exciting new chapter for PubAid as it builds on 15 years of success and strengthens its position as the positive voice for pubs showcasing how pubs enrich lives, create connections and power communities across the UK.

Kate’s remit will focus on raising awareness of PubAid’s work and further amplifying the message of pubs’ social, sporting and charitable impact. Drawing on her deep understanding of government, policy and the wider hospitality landscape, she will support the organisation’s long-term strategy to keep positive stories about pubs at the forefront of public and political debate.

Commenting Kate Nicholls OBE said:

“Pubs sit at the heart of every community driving local economies, supporting communities, contributing to an active nation through funding community sport, fundraising and bringing people together in ways that few other places can. I’m honoured to take on the role of President at PubAid, whose work in highlighting and celebrating these positive stories has never been more important.

“I look forward to building on the fantastic foundation to ensure that the true value of the great British pub is recognised by government, media and the public alike.”

PubAid’s work promotes the impact pubs have on local communities through fundraising, support, grassroots sport and sustainability. Its initiatives include the Community Pub Hero Awards with the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and the Positive PUBlicity Hub, which showcases positive pub stories to MPs and media, alongside research demonstrating how pubs power active, healthy communities through grassroots sport.

On 18 November, Kate will present PubAid’s latest research in Parliament revealing the impact that pubs have on community sport. The findings underline that pubs are not just part of sport’s past but a vital part of its future, aligning directly with government priorities on health, wellbeing and community resilience.

Des O’Flanagan, Co-Founder of PubAid, said:

“Kate’s appointment is a brilliant step forward for PubAid. Her influence, knowledge and passion for our sector will help us reach new audiences and continue to showcase the incredible role pubs play across the UK. I would also like to thank Keith Bott for being our President for the last six years.”