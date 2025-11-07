Take A Look Inside Bolton Pub Following £265,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Pineapple on Blackburn Road in Bolton officially reopened last Thursday 30th October following a transformational investment of more than £265,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, The Pineapple has been transformed to breathe a new lease of life into the pub and create a more welcoming, spacious area where customers can come together. The investment has resulted in a complete internal redecoration with brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture and flooring throughout as well as an enhanced audio-visual system complete with new speakers and four state-of-the-art televisions featuring Sky Sports, TNT and horse racing channels.

The Pineapple celebrated its reopening with a complimentary fizz and nibbles reception on Thursday 30th October which was followed by a weekend full of fantastic entertainment including a live performance from local artist, Rachel Crowe, a set from DJ Denon and an afternoon of quizzes on Sunday.

Jamie Kirby, Operator of The Pineapple, said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have reopened The Pineapple and it’s been wonderful welcoming everyone back to see the transformation. This pub means so much to me and I’m very grateful that with the investment we’ve been able to build on everything we’ve achieved here over the last nine years. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Proper Pubs team for all their support throughout this journey and I look forward to everything that the future holds.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s fantastic to see our vision for The Pineapple brought to life and I’m confident this investment will give Jamie everything she needs to further cement the pub at the heart of the community. It’s truly a delight having her onboard and I’m thrilled to see the pub buzzing once again. On behalf of myself and the whole team at Proper Pubs, I’d like to thank Jamie for all her hard work to date and we wish her the very best moving forward.”