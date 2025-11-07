Pubs and Brewers Raise a Glass in Support of Veterans and Their Families

Share Post Share Email

Pubs and brewers across the country will be commemorating the service and sacrifice of our armed forces by gathering together in pubs and brewing special beers.

The British Beer and Pub Association has underlined the sector’s commitment by officially signed the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging to support serving personnel, veterans, reservists, and military families across the industry.

By signing the Covenant, the leading trade body has pledged to recognise the skills, experiences, and contributions of the Armed Forces community, and help the sector ensure community faces no disadvantage in accessing employment, services, or opportunities.

The move underlines the pub and brewing industry’s long-standing relationship with the Armed Forces and its ongoing role in bringing people together to celebrate and commemorate their service. So far, BBPA members who have signed up include St Austell, Adnams, Hall & Woodhouse, ARC Inspirations and the trade association is encouraging more to get involved.

Across the country, pubs are hosting gatherings of veterans, raising money for military charities, providing safe, welcoming spaces for service personnel, past and present, to connect with their communities and play the last post to remember the lost.

Many brewers are also creating special commemorative beers inspired by the stories and sacrifices of veterans—continuing the proud storytelling tradition that pubs have upheld for centuries, and helping raise awareness and funds for Armed Forces charities.

As part of its commitment, the BBPA will:

Promote itself as an Armed Forces-friendly organisation and encourage its members to adopt similar pledges by signing the Covenant.

Provide guidance and resources to support members who wish to sign, with full details available here.

Support employment pathways for veterans and service leavers by recognising military qualifications, offering flexible working arrangements for reservists and service families, and ensuring inclusive policies are in place for those balancing military responsibilities with civilian roles.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is an important step in recognising and including our Armed Forces personnel — individuals who have given so much in service to our country.

“The pub and brewing industry has a long tradition of being at the heart of local communities, and many of our members have a proud history and connection with our forces. From commemorative beers to fundraising events and community gatherings, our pubs and brewers continue to play a vital role in supporting and celebrating our Armed Forces.

“Veterans deserve not only our respect and gratitude but meaningful chances and opportunities in civilian life, and we want to ensure that they, service families, and reservists are supported in every part of our sector.”

Jonny Ball, Veteran and co-founder of charity the UK Afghanistan Veterans Community, said:

“The beer and pub industry is as British as serving your country. This is an important step for the employment prospects not only of our Veterans, but of serving Reservists and the families who support us too, all who have phenomenal skills to offer the industry.

“This move by BBPA is the advocacy and leadership we need as a community, to help society empathise and value the people who serve. This impact will touch every single community in the UK, particularly Veterans of Afghanistan, who are largely of working age.”

Louise Sandher-Jones MP, Minister for Veterans and People, said:

“I’m delighted to raise a glass to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) for signing the Armed Forces Covenant. This commitment will help veterans, reservists, and military families secure employment opportunities as they transition to civilian life.

“This government is committed to renewing the contract with those who serve, and have served, and the BBPA’s pledge is an excellent example of how businesses can honour that commitment.”