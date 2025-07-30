Pubaid & Useyourlocal Team Up For Summer ‘Pop To The Pub’ Campaign

Share Post Share Email

This summer, PubAid is inviting MPs across the UK to Pop to the Pub, a new campaign designed to showcase the positive role pubs play in their communities.

Backed by UK pub finder, Useyourlocal, the initiative encourages MPs to take a PUBSTOP in their constituency, visiting a local pub, meeting publicans, and hearing first-hand about their contribution to local life.

From sponsoring grassroots football teams to hosting mental health support groups and fundraising for local causes, pubs are doing far more than pulling pints and PubAid wants to ensure these contributions are recognised at the highest level.

Des O’Flanagan, PubAid co-founder, said:

“We know that when an MP visits a pub in their patch, good things happen. This campaign is about encouraging that habit, celebrating the local and reminding everyone just how powerful the pub can be for connection, sport and community resilience.”

Stuart Mills, Founder of Useyourlocal, added:

“We’re proud to partner on this important campaign. At Useyourlocal, our mission is to get people to go to the pub more often and that includes MPs.”

MPs can find a pub at useyourlocal.com and are encouraged to share their visit on social media using #PopToThePub and tagging @PubAidUK to help amplify the message.

Visits shared with PubAid will also be featured on the Positive Publicity Hub, celebrating MPs and pubs working together to support their communities.

The campaign runs throughout the summer recess. For more information, visit www.pubaid.co.uk/poptothepub