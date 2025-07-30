Cheers to 25 Years! Arkell’s Celebrates John Honeyman’s Milestone at the Swiss Chalet

Share Post Share Email

Arkell’s Brewery raised a glass to one of its most dedicated and much-loved licensees, John Honeyman, who this week celebrates 25 years at the helm of The Swiss Chalet pub in Gorse Hill, Swindon.

John’s career in the pub trade began in 1992 at The Liden, just a stone’s throw from where he lived at the time. After running The Liden and also taking on relief work across the Arkell’s pub estate, John briefly left the industry for a role in sales, but it didn’t take long before he realised how much he missed pub life.

“I asked the Tied Trade Director back then, to let me know if anything came up,” John recalls. “Then Margaret Leech got in touch and said I’d be a great fit for the Swiss Chalet, a fantastic community pub. She was right. I haven’t looked back since.”

Over the past quarter-century, John has maintained a true hub for the local community. He and his customers have raised over £200,000 for charities through countless fundraising events. And the community spirit continues; the pub is home to the Swindon Youth Darts League, with six dartboards buzzing with activity every Monday night.

“I absolutely love it here. I never want to retire,” John says. “My target was always to reach 25 years and I’m so proud to have done that. You wouldn’t believe I was the quiet kid at school because I took to running pubs like a duck to water. This is more than a job, it’s my life.”

Reflecting on changes in the trade, John explained how customer habits may have evolved, but his love for the pub and its people hasn’t wavered. “The community keeps me going. I’m really proud of the Swiss Chalet and everything we’ve achieved together.”

James Arkell, Chairman of Arkell’s Brewery, added:

“Isn’t it wonderful that we can celebrate 25 years of a landlord like John? It’s people like John who bring a pub to life. It hasn’t got any easier for landlords in recent years, and with so many changes in the trade, to see John still loving it after all this time really deserves celebration. 25 years is a real landmark.