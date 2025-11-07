Craft Union Celebrates Operator Excellence At Annual Operator Awards

Share Post Share Email

Craft Union Pub Company has honoured some of its most outstanding operators from across the UK at the 2025 Craft Union Operator Awards, celebrating excellence, performance, and community spirit across its expanding estate.

With over 650 operators nationwide, the awards spotlight those who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences for customers and communities. This year’s ceremony was especially significant, marking Craft Union’s 10th anniversary.

Recognition and reward sit at the heart of the company’s culture, with the annual awards designed to celebrate the people who make Craft Union pubs such an integral part of their communities and create positive social impact.

Finalists are selected through a rigorous nomination and judging process. With 11 award categories and five finalists in each, being shortlisted places operators in the top five out of more than 650 – a remarkable achievement.

Frazer Grimbleby, Managing Director of Craft Union Pub Company, said:

“The Craft Union Operator Awards are one of the highlights of our year. They shine a light on the fantastic work our operators do every day.

“Our pubs are at the heart of their communities, thanks to the passion, commitment and hard work of our operators. These awards are our way of saying thank you to those who make Craft Union what it is and every single finalist should be really proud.”

This year’s winners were announced at Craft Union’s annual awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Categories and winners are:

Best Turnaround – Steph & Corey David, Lamb Inn, Ashby-De-La-Zouch

Best Newcomer – John Moxon, Beau Geste, Ashton-Under-Lyne

Best Sports Performance – Tom Slattery, The Vine, Sale

Best Community Pub Operator – Sara & Kelly Hirst, Black Swan, Ripon

Outstanding Pub of the Year – Lucy Collins, Broadway, Leigh-on-Sea

Best Centre of Excellence Operator – Nicole & Dave Parrott, King William IV, Newton

Best Student or Late Night Proposition – Mark & Victoria Major, Victoria Inn, Exeter

Best Investment – Louise & Mark Burns, Westoe, South Shields

Best Sales & Profit Growth – Sean Snowdon, Sun Inn, Stockton-on-Tees

Risk & Safety Award – Krystle Morgan, Woodcutter, Leigh-on-Sea

Best Gaming Performance – Amardeep Roopra, The Feathers, Aylesbury

“The calibre of this year’s finalists has been exceptional,” added Frazer. “Whether transforming a pub, supporting local causes, or mentoring future operators, our winners embody everything that makes Craft Union successful. They are the face of our business, and I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”