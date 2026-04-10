Pubs Come Ahead Of The Gym For Young People’s Wellbeing, New BBPA Poll Finds

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A pub visit has a positive impact on wellbeing for more young people than a trip to the gym, new YouGov polling commissioned by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has found.

More than half (52%) of 18 to 24-year-olds polled say a pub visit with friends has a positive impact on their wellbeing, ahead of solo exercise (41%) and self-care (38%).

The pattern holds across the next generation, too. Almost half of 25 to 34-year-olds (49%) say the same, with pub socialising ranking ahead of the gym or solo exercise(44%) and self-care (43%) in their wellbeing pecking order.

The findings come as the Office for National Statistics identifies Gen Z as Britain’s loneliest age group, with 27% of 16 to 29-year-olds feeling lonely often, always or some of the time. Over a third of young pub-goers aged 18 – 24(34%) visit specifically for activities like quizzes, live music and sport. This compares to 22% of all pub-goers polled. Nearly half of young pub goers polled (44%) say they have met new people at the pub, which the BBPA says is further evidence that the local brings people together.

With 51% of 18 to 24-year-olds pup goers planning a pub visit this Easter, the data shows the local pub is central to how young people choose to spend their time.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“This data speaks for itself. Young people are choosing the pub as the place where they feel less alone and more connected. The pub is providing social infrastructure that is impossible to replicate, and shows how vital they are for younger generations and our communities as a whole.

“But we cannot take it for granted, and every pub that closes takes away precious opportunities to build communities and fend off isolation with it. The Government must act on permanent business rates reform, duty and regulatory costs – not just to protect an industry, but to protect the social fabric that millions of young people are depending on.

“We’d urge people to join the Long Live The Local campaign so they can get behind the Great British pub and call for change that will help our treasured institutions.”

Hannah Lawson, publican of The Wheatsheaf in Ealing, London, said:

“These findings don’t surprise me at all. Young people saying a pub visit contributes to their wellbeing – ahead of the gym, ahead of self-care – tells you something important about what this space actually is. You can find genuine community at your local, and that’s what we’ve always provided. That’s what young people are coming back for.

“In my pub, one of my favourite things to see is young people with friends and family, spending quality time together. As a young publican myself, I know the impact that socialising can have on your wellbeing, and I’m proud that my pub provides a warm and inviting atmosphere for that to happen.”

Conor Petch, publican of the Dame Alice Owen pub in Islington, London, said:

“I’ve been working in pubs since I was 19, and nine years down the line, I’m seeing the results of this poll firsthand. It doesn’t surprise me that more young people rate a pub visit above the gym or self-care for their wellbeing, because a pub offers something neither of those can. It’s a shared space, free of judgment, where people from every walk of life have been gathering for centuries.

“At a time when young people are spending more time alone and online, coming to your local and having a real conversation with a real person is something you genuinely can’t put a price on. I don’t think young people have forgotten that – and this data proves it.”

Rising energy costs, high taxes and mounting regulatory burdens have forced more than 2,000 pubs to close since 2020, which is why the Government must act to tackle the cumulative tax burden, the BBPA said.

The BBPA’s Long Live the Local campaign is calling on the Government to work with them to protect pubs and ensure that they have the right conditions to keep the doors open for generations to come.

The Long Live the Local campaign, which has more than 250,000 supporters, is calling for permanent and meaningful business rates reform and a cut in beer duty, to ensure pubs remain at the heart of communities.