Lane7 Secures 30th Site With New Exeter Venue

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Lane7 Group, one of the UK’s fastest-growing leisure operators, has secured its 30th site, with a new boutique bowling venue set to open in Exeter in early 2027.

The new location in the city’s Guildhall Shopping Centre comprises 27,000 sq ft across two floors and marks another significant milestone in the continued growth of the Lane7 brand, which has sites across most major cities in the UK.

Lane7 has become synonymous with reshaping tenpin bowling experiences in city centre locations, delivering a premium combination of daytime family-friendly and night time grown-up experiences.

The new site in the middle of Exeter is expected to create 30 new jobs. The landlord, Exeter City Council, was represented by Jackson Criss, while Torridon acted for Lane7.

Managing director, Gavin Hughes, said: “We’ve been desperate to open in Exeter for some time, so we’re thrilled to have secured an expansive two-floor site in the heart of a buzzing city centre in the southwest of England.

“It’s a competitive market, but Exonians know how to have a good time, and we’re confident we’re bringing a distinctive, unique and premium experience to the city’s entertainment and night time scene. We can’t wait to get bowling in Exeter.”

Since opening its first Lane7 venue in Newcastle Upon Tyne in late 2013, the brand has grown significantly, opening multiple sites in cities like London, Birmingham and Newcastle, with an additional footprint that includes Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol and Milton Keynes. It recently expanded its operations in Europe with new openings in Berlin and two sites in Dublin.