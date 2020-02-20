Pub’s New Café Serves Up Its Sustainable Credentials

A new café at The Stag pub at Maidwell in Northants is serving up hot drinks, tasty snacks and meals for its local community and visitors with a sustainable conscience.

Furniture in the café and outside on the patio has been rescued from a skip and recycled and upcycled; takeaway coffee and tea cups are fully recyclable; ingredients, from cakes to coffee beans, are locally sourced and the café has created a full-time job for a local resident who has been taken on as an apprentice.

The project is the brainchild of licensee, Rob Willoughby, with lots of family input and creativity and was developed last year with support and a grant towards costs from Pub is The Hub.

The aim was to broaden its range of services and to create a social hub for the local community for lonely or vulnerable residents that wouldn’t necessarily visit the pub. At the same time, the café attracts walker, cyclists, groups and clubs from all over the area, generating economic investment to the area.

Rob added: “Dad is the one who has been investigating all the ways that we can become more sustainable and ‘green’ in our consumption and energy use. Meanwhile, we try really hard to respond to our customers’ demands for vegan options and the need to adapt our dishes for food intolerance, with a wide-ranging menu using local suppliers and ingredients.”

He added: “Pub is The Hub has really helped and guided us in this project and we are enormously grateful for the support of their local advisors as well as the grant towards the cost of refurbishing the café area.”

Pub is The Hub’s advisor Dave Allan commented: “Rob and his team have created a really well thought-out scheme where they have tried to be sensitive to local community needs whilst rising to the challenge of being a more sustainable business that has been able to react issues that are increasingly important to today’s customers.”