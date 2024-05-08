Pubs To Stay Open Late If England Or Scotland Progress To Euros Semi Finals

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs will be allowed to open longer if England or Scotland make it to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, the Government has said.

Venues will be able to extend their opening hours to 1am, an extra two hours, on match days if ether or both teams progress to the final four of the tournament.

In November 2023, the government launched a 12-week public consultation to propose pub licensing hours in England and Wales be extended to 1am if any of the UK nations remaining in the tournament reach the latter two rounds in Germany.

As both England and Scotland have qualified for the tournament, the Home Secretary has agreed to extend licencing hours should one or both teams reach the semi-finals or the final.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

“Over the coming weeks we will all be getting ready to support our home nations in what will be a busy summer of sport and a proud moment for Britain.

“We have listened to the public through our consultation and will be extending pub licensing hours should England and/or Scotland reach the semi-finals or final of Euro 2024.

“This boost to the hospitality sector will allow friends, families and communities to come together for longer to watch their nation hopefully bring it home.”

The move is set to be a welcomed boost to the hospitality industry and will allow fans to come together to support the home nations during this exciting tournament.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Said:

“The Home Office’s decision to extend hours for the European Championship finals and semis is a game-changer for businesses in hospitality and nightlife. This timely boost comes as a lifeline for sectors facing immense economic pressure. It’s heartening to see Government proactively supporting trading opportunities, especially after genuine consultation where our voices were heard. This move not only bolsters financial prospects but also revitalises the vibrant spirit of our nighttime economy. We applaud this collaborative effort and urge for continued support to keep our industries thriving.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“With the Euros fast approaching, for many people there can be no better place to cheer on their team than with a refreshing beer at their local pub.

“It’s great news that the Government has anticipated the likely interest from pubs to keep their doors open a little longer for the semi-finals and finals during the European Championships. By creating this easement and cutting red tape, doing business will be that much easier.

“The beer and pub sector is set for a bumper summer of sport, so let’s hope that England and Scotland make it not just through to the semi-finals but meet in the final itself, with pub goers able to cheer the teams on with a beer later into the night thanks to these new measures.”

UK Hospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“Euro 2024 is set to be a huge event for hospitality businesses this summer, as fans pack pubs and bars to cheer on the home nations.

“We support the Home Office proposals to extend licensing hours for the semi-finals and final, should we reach that stage of the tournament. Major sporting events provide a huge revenue boost and extended hours are essential to allow venues and fans to take full advantage.”