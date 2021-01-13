Punch Celebrates Community Heroes

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co is celebrating local heroes for their superhuman efforts in 2020 and is calling on its 1,200 publicans and their guests to nominate local people who did something incredible for their community last year.

The initiative is part of the Community Hero campaign, where pub-goers can nominate their hero via an online application form, with the chance for the nominee to win £1,000 and have a cask ale named after them. Runners up are also in for the chance to win £500 and £250. The campaign has been created to give something back to the communities Punch are part of and to bring people together by sharing these amazing stories.

Speaking about the initiative, marketing and strategy director Russell Danks said, “More than ever before we have seen people from all walks of life, stepping up to do fantastic things for their communities. The Great British Pub sits at the very heart of those communities and has continued to prove that it remains a central hub where people connect. A place where memories are made and stories are shared. Although we can’t be together in the pub at the moment, we want to hear these stories and give back to those who are dedicated to doing good and have provided vital support during a tough year”.

Nominations can be made at pubcommunityhero.com up until 28th February 2021.