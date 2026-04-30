Punch Pubs & Co Honours Publicans at Glittering Oscar-style Awards Ceremony

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Punch Pubs & Co. rolled out the red carpet this Monday as it hosted its National Publican of the Year Awards, an unforgettable celebration recognising the very best Publicans and Management Partners from across its 1,300 pubs.

Held once again at Punch’s Burton-On-Trent support centre, the grounds were spectacularly transformed for the occasion, welcoming 300 guests, including Publicans, industry partners and suppliers, for a night brimming with glamour, gratitude and surprise.

Now into its third year, the much-anticipated event was more ambitious than ever. With over 12 months of meticulous planning, the evening delivered on its promise to be bigger, bolder and more dazzling – setting a benchmark for celebrating excellence in the hospitality industry.

Guests were treated to an evening of fine dining and flowing drinks, served by volunteers from Punch’s support centre team, before television personality Mark Durden-Smith took to the stage. Bringing his trademark wit and warmth, he joined Punch’s CEO, Andy Spencer, to host the ceremony and present awards to 11 outstanding winners.

Opening the evening, Andy shared a heartfelt tribute to the people at the very heart of Punch – the Publicans. He paid special recognition to both familiar faces and first-time attendees, describing them as the “true stars of hospitality”, whose passion, resilience and commitment continue to make pubs the beating heart of communities across the country.

After the ten category winners, including Community Pub of the Year, Best Pub Entertainment & Sport and Best Newcomer, were applauded and celebrated, Andy then had the honour of announcing this year’s Publican of the Year Winners – the pinnacle award of the night.

In his highly anticipated speech, Andy said: “This year’s Publicans of the Year are building a total institution. Every year, their pub has become a better place to visit, work and enjoy. What’s incredible about the business they run is that they nail both the everyday and the extraordinary, brilliantly.

“The people behind this pub are creating careers, memories and moments for tens of thousands of people each year – with no sign of slowing down.”

As Dom and Shell Roberts of The Anglesey Arms in Chichester were announced, the room erupted into rapturous applause, with guests rising to their feet to celebrate the deserving Management Partners. Visibly moved by the honour, Dom and Shell fought back tears as they thanked Punch, their dedicated team, and everyone who has supported them over the past five years.

Once the award-giving was complete, guests continued the celebrations on the dancefloor, enjoying entertainment from luxury event planners, TwentyOne Events, to round off a memorable evening of recognition.

Punch Publican of the Year Awards 2026 – Winners

National Publicans of the Year 2026: Dom & Shell Roberts, The Anglesey Arms, Chichester

Special Recognition Award winner: Trevor & Debra Wilding, The Jacksons Arms, Hartlepool

Best Drinks Award winner: Lindsey Armstrong, Champs, Washington

Best Food Award winner: Alex King & Joseph Clark, Bull Inn, Much Hadham

Fireside Pub Award winner: John & Keisha Hodge, The Famous Crown, Manchester

Locals Pub Award winner: Stevie & Elaine Spring, The Clousden Hill, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Unity Social Award winner: Karen Downes & Michael Going, The Merry Mermaid, Skegness

Best Pub Sport & Entertainment Award winner: Dawn Slater, The Garricks Head, Manchester

Community Pub of the Year winner: Darren & Tina Tester, The Carisbrooke Arms, Gosport

Doing Well, by Doing Good Award winner: Richard Gordon & Sonya Harvey, The Red Lion, Kettering

Best Newcomer: Kelly Howarth, The White Horse, Bolton