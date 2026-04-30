Michael Clitheroe FIH appointed to Institute of Hospitality Board of Trustees

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The Institute of Hospitality has announced the appointment of Michael Clitheroe FIH CMgr MCMI, to its Board of Trustees for a three-year term, running from 2026 to 2029.

A highly respected hospitality professional and Fellow of the Institute, Michael brings significant industry experience and leadership insight to the Board at a time of continued growth and global engagement for the organisation.

Commenting on his appointment, Michael said: “Over the past 27 years working in the hospitality industry, I have seen first-hand the impact that professionalism, education and strong leadership can have on individuals, businesses and the wider sector. Having been a Chartered Manager and Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality for the past six years, I am delighted and honoured to now support the Institute as a Trustee.

“I look forward to working alongside my fellow Trustees, Robert and the wider team as we continue to champion the profession and support the Institute’s ambition to achieve Chartered Status — an important milestone for hospitality and for those who choose hospitality as a profession of skill, leadership and lifelong opportunity.”

Welcoming the appointment, Institute of Hospitality CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI said:

“Michael’s appointment reflects both his depth of experience and his commitment to professional standards within hospitality. His insight and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the Institute’s global position, deliver greater value for our members, and advance the profession worldwide.”

Supervisory Board Chair, Martin Traynor OBE FIH MIoD, added: “Michael is a welcome addition to our board where I look forward to working closely with him and other board members to deliver on key objectives and to secure Chartered Status”