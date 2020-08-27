, QHotels Group Extend Eat Out To Help Out Scheme Until Novemeber

Brits looking for a relaxing midweek staycation in the UK this autumn can whet their appetite at one of the 21 luxury hotels managed by the QHotels Group across the country, with the added bonus of enjoying 50 per cent off food and soft drinks on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until the end of November.

The UK’s largest golf resort operator has extended the Eat Out to Help Out offer, which was initially brought in by the government throughout August to get the hospitality industry up and running following the national lockdown.

The initiative allows visitors to get 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person if they eat or drink in on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and was due to end on August 31.

But the QHotels Group has seen the value in the scheme and will be extending the offer for any hotel guests between September 1 and November 30, including existing bookings and new bookings, with the costs being covered by the company, rather than the government.

The discount will be available at all QHotels Group-managed hotels across the UK, which include a variety of country houses; city locations; resort properties with amazing leisure, spa and sporting facilities; and rural manor houses with expansive grounds on the edge of renowned beauty spots.

The news will be particularly welcome for golfers, who can now enjoy a group golf break with friends or family, with delicious food at a fraction of the price, at the following locations: Belton Woods, in Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall, in Norwich; Oulton Hall, in Leeds; Slaley Hall, in Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, in Shropshire; and DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort.

Group Chief Executive of QHotels, Richard Moore, said: “The Eat Out to Help Out initiative has been a massive success across our hotels and the country. We have seen a 113 per cent year-on-year increase in our seasonal afternoon offer alone and we want to encourage people to keep eating out to keep the industry thriving and recovering from the period of forced closure.

“The decision to extend the scheme was an easy one as it benefits everyone involved. It will not only make visitor’s staycations cheaper with less money spent on food and drink, but it will also keep enticing people to eat at our superb selection of restaurants across our hotels and enjoy the delicious food on offer.”

The group launched a reopening offer across all of its seven golf venues called ‘The Great British Breakaway’, where golfers will be able to enjoy a luxury four-star overnight stay with breakfast, 36 holes of golf, a bucket of beer in their room upon arrival and a packed lunch for each guest, with packages starting at just £93 per person.

The breakaway package is available for bookings until September 30 and can be booked by calling 0845 074 0064 and quoting ‘GBBGOLF20’.

www.qhotels.co.uk/golf | www.almarosehotels.com