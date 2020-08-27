, Red Lion In Chobham Awarded Tripadvisor’s 2020 Diner’s Choice Award

The Red Lion Chobham, a community village pub, restaurant and garden in the heart of Chobham, has successfully reopened with fantastic support from its local community. As a result of the hard work the team has put in, the pub has been awarded the prestigious TripAdvisor’s 2020 Diner’s choice award, recognising the best places to eat around the world. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on TripAdvisor, further testament of the fantastic offer The Red Lion Chobham provides.

Licensees, Garry Tallent and partner Sandy Masson, took over the Red Lion in July 2019 following an extensive £250,000 refurbishment which saw the popular venue adapted into an independent restaurant and pub, with a beautiful outside dining area.

The pub reopened following lockdown on 16th July 2020, with eager residents taking advantage of the lost time during lockdown, to visit their favourite local. Garry and Sandy also took advantage of the time in lockdown to extend the renovations even further, including creating their own vegetable plot in the garden to ensure the freshest of produce to use in meals cooked for their customers.

Commenting on the reopening, licensee Garry Tallent said: “It has been fantastic to see familiar faces again, and to provide our customers with delicious meals featuring our unique flavours. Our aim has been to create a relaxing environment with a high standard of dining, using the freshest produce possible including our home grown ingredients from our new vegetable plot. All our food is locally sourced as much as possible – it has always been important to us to support local businesses, especially during these difficult times.”

Mick Sheridan, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “Garry and Sandy have done a brilliant job at the Red Lion. The whole experience, from the moment you walk through the door to leaving is phenomenal. The food is delicious and I would highly recommend a visit as it is well worth the journey. They both have a wealth of experience, with over 60 years combined in the industry, and they’ve successfully created their vision at The Red Lion Chobham.