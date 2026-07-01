RAD Hotel Group acquires the Five-Star Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa

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Independently-owned RAD Hotel Group has today (Wednesday, 1st July) announced the landmark acquisition of the five-star Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa in Troon. This marks a major milestone in the company’s continued growth strategy, bringing its portfolio to ten hotels across Scotland.

The prestigious investment represents the family-run group’s first five-star property and further strengthens RAD Hotel Group’s position in Scotland’s luxury hospitality, dining, and wedding markets, championing Ayrshire as a destination.

Renowned for its luxury spa, accommodation, and award-winning wedding offering, Lochgreen has become synonymous with Scottish hospitality excellence and has established an international reputation with visitors drawn to Ayrshire’s world-famous golfing coastline, including nearby Royal Troon.

RAD Hotel Group confirmed that the new chapter was completed following an agreement with respected hotelier Bill Costley, whose stewardship of the property has helped cement Lochgreen’s reputation as one of Scotland’s top hotels and wedding venues.

The group has pledged to honour the legacy of both Lochgreen House Hotel and Bill Costley’s contribution to Ayrshire hospitality, with plans to preserve many of the property’s historic features and rich history into future interior design and guest spaces.

Originally built as a private mansion in the early 19th century, Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa has evolved into one of Scotland’s most distinguished country house hotels while retaining its period character, architectural elegance and reputation for excellence.

Aaron Kyle, Director at RAD Hotel Group, said:

“As one Ayrshire family-owned business succeeds another, we are incredibly proud to welcome Lochgreen House Hotel into the RAD Hotel Group collection. More than two years in the making, this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for one of Scotland’s most treasured hospitality destinations. Becoming custodians of Lochgreen is a responsibility we take with great pride, and one we are committed to honouring every day.

“Bill Costley has created something truly special at Lochgreen and, as he steps into a well-deserved retirement, our priority is to protect and build upon the remarkable legacy he leaves behind. The trust he has placed in RAD Hotel Group means a great deal to us, and we are committed to preserving everything that has made Lochgreen one of Scotland’s most respected hotels while continuing to deliver the exceptional hospitality and service our guests expect.

“We are excited to write the next chapter in Lochgreen’s story, welcoming visitors from around the world while continuing to be a place where local families and generations of guests come together to celebrate life’s most memorable moments. Our ambition is simple to ensure Lochgreen continues to thrive for generations to come.”