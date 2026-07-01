World Cup Summer Expected to Deliver £4.2bn Boost to Food and Drink Sector as Live Screenings Provide Boost to Venues

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New analysis indicates that the UK food and drink sector is set to be one of the biggest winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with pubs, bars, restaurants and delivery operators expected to see a significant revenue boost during the tournament.

Analysis from money.co.uk business banking experts forecasts that the sector will see an additional £4.2 billion in revenue over the wider May-July period – a 9.3% increase compared with a typical non-World Cup year.

The figures are based on Office for National Statistics (ONS) turnover data and historical spending patterns from previous World Cup tournaments, modelling how major sporting events influence consumer behaviour across hospitality and leisure businesses.

Pubs, independent restaurants and hospitality businesses may see some of the strongest relative gains, particularly in areas with high footfall and an established sports-viewing culture.

Extended evening opening hours, combined with increased demand for food delivery on match nights, are expected to support hospitality businesses in capitalising on group bookings, match-day screenings and at-home viewing occasions.

While the food and drink sector is expected to lead overall gains, related hospitality and transport services are also forecast to benefit from increased consumer activity.

Accommodation providers are expected to see a £3.5 billion uplift, while rail and transport operators could generate an additional £1.8 billion in revenue over the tournament period, driven by increased travel to venues and social gatherings.

Joe Phelan, business bank accounts expert at money.co.uk, said:

“The World Cup is one of the most significant trading periods for the UK hospitality sector, and food and drink businesses are particularly well placed to benefit.

“Late kick-offs are expected to concentrate spending into evening trading hours, driving higher footfall in pubs, bars and restaurants, as well as increased demand for delivery. That creates a strong opportunity not only for national operators, but also for independent businesses that rely on peak match-day trading.

“What we typically see during major tournaments is a clear shift towards shared, experience-led spending, and the food and drink sector sits right at the centre of that behaviour.”