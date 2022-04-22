RBH Celebrates Positive Q1 Guest Satisfaction Scores Across Hotel Portfolio

Share Tweet Share Email

RBH hotels have revealed a positive Q1 for guest experience across its portfolio of 45+ UK hotels, despite staff shortages continuing to impact the wider hospitality industry.

The biggest influences on hotels’ Global Review Index (GRI) for Q1 have been staff, experience and cleanliness – of which the latter has understandably seen the most significant rise in mentions since the pandemic.

An analysis of the entire portfolio’s guest reviews between January and March 2022 suggest that customer expectations are higher than ever. Millennials in particular are seeking an all-encompassing experience, not just a hotel room. Hotels have therefore had to work harder than ever to exceed the expectations of their guests.

RBH reports an 88.4% positive score for staff references across the board, an increase on the previous quarter, which, given the staffing challenges the industry continues to face, is a promising indication of the industry’s stabilisation.

With an overall GRI of 84.1% for the quarter, the RBH portfolio is unbeaten for a hospitality management company of its size in the UK, and consistently above the third-party management company average of 80.4% for the same period. All scoring between 90 and 95%, the top performing RBH hotels this year based on comments relating to service level have been the Aloft Aberdeen TECA, Indigo Cardiff, Hilton Aberdeen TECA and the recently opened Gantry London – Curio Collection by Hilton and Westin London City. Holiday Inn Express properties have seen the greatest increase in scores overall compared to previous performance.

Commenting on RBH hotels’ guest feedback, Operations Director, Louisa Green said:

“It’s very clear that leisure guest expectations across the hospitality sector have increased since the easing of restrictions. Following a period of consumers making exceptions for service standards while the world navigated the new challenges of the pandemic, guests are now feeling the pinch point of rising costs while also wanting to celebrate missed occasions.

“With that in mind, we’re particularly encouraged to see such positive scores for staffing and service levels in relation to the industry averages. It’s rewarding to see the major investment in additional staff training and support paying off through the satisfaction of guests, which is largely how hotel success is monitored.”