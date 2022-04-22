Brewing and Pub industry Invited to Calculate their Carbon with New Bespoke Tool

Share Tweet Share Email

To mark #WorldEarthDay and following the publication of the industry’s roadmap to net zero, the BBPA and Zero Carbon Forum have today launched the Brewing Carbon Calculator and Toolkit, developed alongside a Hospitality Calculator in collaboration with UKHospitality and powered by Sky.

The toolkit enables brewers and hospitality operators to calculate their carbon footprint and identify achievable key actions to reduce emissions. To support the accuracy of footprint calculations and easy-to-use actions, operators can choose from the groupings of pubs, hotels, restaurants, QSR, brewers, contract catering, nightclubs and visitor attractions .



Forum CEO and Founder, Mark Chapman said:

“We want to support operators to quickly identify the actions they can take to help solve the climate crises,” says, “Accurately measuring and understanding your current carbon footprint is critical to starting a meaningful plan to cut carbon and costs. Our new calculator and toolkit shows operators how to take action on reducing emissions in their own business and supply chain rather than offsetting. It is based on the roadmap findings, learnings of all forum members and input from our carbon experts.”

Emma McClarkin, CEO of BBPA said: “

Britain’s brewing and pub sector are amongst the oldest and most revered around the world. We are committed to maintaining this reputation and it is now more important than ever for us to brew world class beer and operate in an innovative and sustainable way. We are excited to support this calculator and toolkit which will help our breweries and pubs deliver our carbon zero future as part of the wider, green recovery.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said:

“As a sector, we are fully committed to decarbonisation and are delighted to have played our part in developing the calculator and toolkit. We will be promoting this to our membership and the wider industry, so that businesses are supported to make positive changes to the way they operate. Hospitality is at the forefront of the race to net zero.”

Damian Saunders, Managing Director of Sky Business said:

“At Sky, we’re going net zero carbon by 2030, because the world can’t wait. To get there, we believe that is the responsibility of all of us to make a commitment, which is why we’re delighted to have supported the development of the Hospitality & Brewing Carbon Calculator and Toolkit to help the hospitality sector get to net zero together at pace and help our customers kickstart their journey to #GoZero too”.

Production and consumption of food accounts for around 35% of total UK emissions, so the sector has recognised its responsibility to act and to make the fastest possible impact. This includes exacting change in supply chains, too. The carbon calculator and toolkit enables operators of all sizes across the industry to be part of the movement to net zero together at pace.

The toolkit and calculator can be accessed for brewers and pubs through the BBPA and through UKH for pubs, hotels, restaurants, QSR, nightclubs, contract catering and visitor attractions. It will also be available on Sky’s customer portal, MySkySports.com.

For more information on how the pub and brewing industry is working towards Net Zero visit brewinggreen.org