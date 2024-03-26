Real Hand Cooked Crisps Cut The Mustard With New Colman’s Collab

Share Tweet Share Email

The hospitality sector gains a punchy new snack as Colman’s iconic mustard takes REAL Ham & English Mustard Hand Cooked crisps to the next level.

The new crisp is a perfect pairing of two proudly British brands and will be available in the food service channel, including restaurants, vending, cafés, and pubs.

Colman’s, the UK’s number one mustard brand[1], has partnered with premium hand cooked crisp brand, REAL, to relaunch its Ham & Mustard Crisps with the iconic taste of Colman’s English Mustard.

Available exclusively in the food service channel from April, the REAL Ham & Colman’s Mustard Crisps pack a distinctive Colman’s flavour punch and is set to be the perfect pairing to a drink, whether that be a pint, a chilled diet coke, or a delicious sandwich.

With expected sales of over 1.5m packs a year[2], REAL Ham & Colman’s Mustard Crisps is a huge opportunity for more people to enjoy Colman’s in a different way, whether they are existing fans or new to the famous condiment.

REAL has been making premium hand cooked crisps with punchy flavours for the food service sector since 1997. With this collaboration, the brand’s fifth bestseller2 Ham & English Mustard, has been given an upgrade with a boost of Colman’s English Mustard’s fiery flavour that is loved across the nation.

Jolanda Wells Licensing Manager at Unilever said: “Not only are crisps the nation’s favourite snack[3], but they are also the number one item people buy alongside a drink or a sandwich when eating out[4]. To help operators tap into this opportunity, we’ve brought together two iconic British brands to give people the ultimate ham and mustard crisp combination, which we know Colman’s aficionados will love.”

Matt Smith Marketing Director at REAL Crisps added, “REAL Crisps have always stood out for their distinctive, punchy flavours tailored for food service. Our new Ham & Colman’s Mustard takes this to a new level with a full-on flavour that is the perfect partner for a drink or sandwich.”

The new REAL Ham & Colman’s Mustard Hand Cooked Crisps will be available to purchase in the food service sector from 1st April 2024.

[1] Kantar Topline Report 23.10.23

[2] REAL Ham and English Mustard | Packs sold | 52w to 31 Dec 23 | TGL Sales

[3] Mintel UK Crisps, Savoury Snacks & Nuts Market Report 2022

[4] Norstat Hospitality Snacking Research – August 2022