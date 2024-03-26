Kate Nicholls Elected As Institute Of Licensing National Chair

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Licensing (IoL) has announce thed election of Kate Nicholls OBE as National Chair, effective 1st April 2024. David Lucas has been elected as Vice Chair, alongside existing Vice Chair Gary Grant, effective immediately.

Kate Nicholls OBE will take over from previous Chair Daniel Davies who has served as National Chair since January 2015.

Daniel Davies will step down after a record nine years as IoL Chair, during which time he has overseen significant development within the organisation, representing the IoL at House of Lords Select Committees and many other key events, establishing the core team for the organisation and instigating additional member benefits including its LINK magazine. Dan has been a superb Chair for the IoL, and its longest serving.

David Lucas joins Gary Grant as Vice Chair of the IoL. David is also Chair of the IoL’s East Midlands Region since 2008 and is heavily involved in much of the IoL’s work, including working closely with the IoL team and supporting a number of stakeholder groups such as the National Licensing Forum and Local Alcohol Partnerships Group. He is also a member of the national Board of Best Bar None, the Committee of National Pubwatch, and a Consulting Editor of Paterson’s Licensing Acts.

Kate Nicholls, National Chair of the Institute of Licensing and Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Institute of Licensing as its National Chair and I’m looking forward to working with our members and wider stakeholders across the many facets of the licensing landscape.

“Having been involved in licensing matters for many years, I know how integral it is to hospitality businesses, and working towards excellence in this space is exactly the right goal.

“I’d like to thank Daniel for all his work over the past nine years and for his commitment to the Institute of Licensing. As its longest-serving Chair, he has left a clear legacy that I hope to build upon during my time as Chair.”

David Lucas, Vice Chair of the Institute of Licensing, said: “During my time with the Institute of Licensing, I have been able to meet a large number of members many of whom have become friends. I have also had the pleasure of working with my colleagues on the Board together with Sue and her incredible team.

“I therefore regard it as an honour to be elected as a Vice-Chair of the Institute and would like to thank Emma McHugh for my nomination and the members of the Board for placing their trust in me.

“We are all extremely grateful to Dan Davies for the tremendous contribution that he has made to the development of the Institute and wish him every success in his ongoing commitment to the regeneration of New Brighton.

“I look forward to an exciting future under the guidance of our new Chair, Kate Nicholls OBE, and will continue to provide my support to Kate and all those who are dedicated to the growth of the Institute.”

Gary Grant, Vice Chair of the Institute of Licensing, said: “I am thrilled that Kate Nicholls OBE has agreed to take on the important role of Chair of the Institute of Licensing.

“Kate is a highly respected and well-known figure on the national stage with exceptional leadership, commercial and diplomacy skills. She has been a good friend and supporter of the Institute over many years and a regular speaker at our national conferences and events.

“The whole Board looks forward to working with Kate to progress the Institute further and faster towards its goal of ‘excellence in licensing’, partnership working and ensuring that all the voices of our wide membership are heard and amplified.

“To be joined as Vice-Chair by David Lucas is extremely welcome. David has been an indefatigable stalwart of the Institute, and its Board, for many years and his efforts have rightly been recognised by the Institute in the recent past. His elevation to Vice-Chair is proper recognition of his essential and vital work.

“I would like to pay tribute to Dan Davies’ remarkable tenure as our longest serving Chair over the past nine years. The Institute has grown leaps and bounds during his leadership as a result of his immense efforts, charisma, commercial nous, and leadership. We will remain forever grateful to Dan and he will always find a warm welcome at the Institute.”