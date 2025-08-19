Red Engine to Open its 15th UK Flight Club in Newcastle on 7 November 2025

Share Post Share Email

Red Engine, the hospitality group behind Flight Club and Electric Shuffle, has announced the opening date for its next venue. Flight Club – the lively fairground-inspired cocktail and Social Darts bar is opening the doors to its Newcastle venue on 7 November, just in time for the festive season.

Steve Moore, CEO and co-founder of Flight Club, said, “We are so excited to be making our way to the incredible city of Newcastle. It’s no secret that Newcastle knows how to throw an epic party, and at Flight Club, we pride ourselves on perfecting the art of the unforgettable night out. We cannot wait to kick off the fun with everyone in the city, and we’re genuinely looking forward to the people of Newcastle showing us a thing or two about how it’s really done!”

Helen Cowie, Centre Director, Eldon Square, said, “The opening of Flight Club in Eldon Square has been long anticipated, and we can’t wait for them to open their fabulous new venue in November. This much-loved brand is a perfect addition to the Newcastle social scene, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to the centre to enjoy this unmissable experience.”