Redcat Pub Company To Invest £8m In Pub & Coaching Inns

Redcat pub company, founded and chaired by ex-Greene King CEO Rooney Anand, which operates the Coaching Inn Group, RedCat Pubs and RedCat L&T, is set to invest in 18 RedCat pubs and six Coaching Inns across the UK over thye next six to 12 months.

The programme, the pub company says, will centre around what it believes are the cornerstones of a ‘great and sustainable hospitality business’: the team (training and upskilling); the service (experience); the environment (interior and exterior décor; lighting, sound and atmosphere); and the offer (food, drink, rooms and entertainment).

Richard Lewis, RedCat Pub Company CEO, commented:

“Our pubs and inns are at the heart of the communities they serve. This substantial investment will help us further develop our business, support our dedicated teams, and ensure we deliver the best possible hospitality experience. By focusing on four key pillars – Team, Service, Environment and Offer – we can create consistently outstanding customer experiences and drive the growth of the business.”

The business has already completed five projects as part of this programme: The Bull in Barton Mills, The Wig & Mitre in Lincoln, as well as The Crown Inn, The Curzon Arms and The Langton Arms in the Leicestershire area.

RedCat Pub Company says it is dedicated to preserving the heritage of high-quality independent pubs, creating local hubs where communities and guests can enjoy excellent food, drink, and entertainment and where they have rooms, provide the best experience for corporate and leisure stays.