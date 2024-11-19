Reducing Interruptions To Your Drinks Dispense Gas Supply

Share Post Share Email

For landlords, managers and bar staff, a key factor to delivering a high-quality front-of-house experience is efficient service. However, in the hospitality sector, taking time out to manage the drinks dispense gas supply can interrupt quality service. More time spent in the cellar than serving drinks can lead to delays and impact customer satisfaction.

These delays can be particularly challenging in a busy venue, however there are alternative solutions to conventional gas supply that reduces interruptions and enable more efficient service.

CarboStore™ from Air Products is a CO₂ supply system for venues that sell carbonated drinks at high volume. Through smart fit and forget technology, it eliminates the need for manual handling of heavy cylinders, time-consuming change overs, plus the time and administration required to manage gas orders.

The system includes integrated telemetry which monitors gas levels in the tank, sending a signal to Air Products to schedule a delivery when the gas is running low. Deliveries are handled seamlessly through an external fill point, meaning that gas can be delivered at any time, without interruption to service and without the need for staff involvement.

Additionally, CarboStore™ increases space in the cellar that would be taken up by cylinders – one 180kg tank stores the equivalent of 28 6.35kg gas cylinders. By removing heavy cylinders from the cellar, the risks of workplace injuries and hazards can be reduced.

Switching to the fit and forget CarboStore™ drinks dispense gas system frees up more time to focus on front-of-house service to customers and less time on the gas supply.

Say goodbye to gas cylinders and hello to CarboStore™.

Air Products is a global leading drink dispense gas supplier, working with the hospitality industry for over 60 years. If you are interested in exploring how CarboStore™ can help your business, visit: airproducts.expert/uk/drinks.