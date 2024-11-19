Hydes Reopens Popular Chester Pub Following £0.5M Investment

Share Post Share Email

Hydes Brewery has re-opened the doors of its popular Chester pub, The Hornsmill, following a £0.5M refurbishment and modernisation.

The refurbishment of the dining pub in Helsby, acquired by Hydes in 2015, includes a full interior overhaul including redecoration, new furniture and fixtures plus a reconfigured bar layout to provide more opened-up, spacious dining and seating areas.

This latest refurbishment forms part of an ongoing multi-million investment programme across the Hydes estate over the next few years. Over the last two years, Hydes has committed over £10m to refurbishments of pubs across its estate and plans to continue supporting and investing in its pubs throughout 2025.

Sam Self, general manager of The Hornsmill, was appointed in 2023 and has over 15 years of hospitality experience. In his first full managerial role for Hydes, Sam and his team have established the Hornsmill as a successful destination venue popular with locals as well as guests from further afield.

Sam commented: “I’m delighted with the refurbishment and it’s great to see the Hornsmill looking so magnificent in the run up to the busy festive period. The last refurbishment was nine years ago when Hydes first acquired the pub so it’s great to have this latest £0.5M investment which will be a huge hit with all our guests.”

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers said:

“The Hornsmill is a superb pub in an ideal location and continues to go from strength to strength. It’s great to see it re-open with an inviting brand new look and feel, retaining all its previous charm and character, which is very important to us and our customers. As a popular premium dining pub, we’re confident that customers old and new are going to love the contemporary new look and more open feel.

“As we’ve consistently shown over the past two years, Hydes remains fully focussed on its commitment to all of the pubs across the estate and this latest investment is part of a programme of planned redesigns and refurbishments. Providing our customers with a quality, memorable dining and drinking experience in the most comfortable and welcoming surroundings is top on our list of priorities and we’re confident they’ll want to return again and again to The Hornsmill.”