Regale Microwave Ovens Announces Passing of CEO and Co-Founder Patrick Bray

Regale Microwave Ovens announces with deep sorrow the passing of Patrick 9pat)Bray, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, who died at the age of 85.

Pat was a highly regarded figure in the foodservice industry, where he dedicated more than four decades of his professional life. In 1983, he co-established Regale alongside business partner Barry Clark.

Through their unwavering commitment and exceptional standards, they successfully built the company into the world’s leading distributor of Panasonic commercial catering equipment—a milestone that brought Mr. Bray tremendous satisfaction.

Prior to discovering his calling in foodservice, Pat explored various career paths, including work as a musician specializing in percussion, artist management, event hosting, and overseeing the electronics department at a Portsmouth retail establishment.

Earlier in his career, he served nine years in military service, where he specialized in communications technology during the Radfan campaign in the early 1960s, subsequently contributing to NATO operations.

Regale managing director, Iain Phillips, paid his respects today, stating:

“Patrick was a great leader, mentor and a true inspiration.

“Particularly during his 40 years at Regale, he loved attending industry trade shows and was never happier than when meeting his customers and suppliers. His customer-focused approach and his warm, welcoming nature has led Regale to its success.

“The Regale family has lost a true icon, for whom to many he was more than a founder or colleague – he was a father figure. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten by so many people in the industry.

“The thoughts and prayers of everybody at Regale are with his family – his wife, four daughters, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren at this truly sad time.”

The team at CLH News extends our heartfelt condolences following Pat’s passing. I, Peter Adams, was honoured to know Pat over the past three decades and witnessed Regale Microwave Ovens develop into one of the industry’s premier organizations.

I had the privilege of attending the launch of the company’s innovative Microsave cavity liner technology and was graciously invited to celebrate Pat’s 80th birthday milestone.

Rest peacefully, Pat. It has been an honour to know you. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Pat’s family during this difficult time.

Mr Phillips said that anyone wishing to attend the funeral and requiring further information on the plans could email him at iain.phillips@regale.co.uk