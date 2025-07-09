Champion British Food Fortnight To Reconnect The Industry With Its Food Roots

Share Post Share Email

Love British Food, the organisers of British Food Fortnight, are calling on pubs, bars, hospitality venues and restaurants across the UK to join this year’s national campaign and celebrate the best of British food.

From 26 September to 12 October, British Food Fortnight provides an opportunity for hospitality businesses to attract customers by offering seasonal, locally sourced British dishes that showcase the vibrant flavours of the nation.

As part of this year’s theme, ‘Strengthening the roots that bind us’, the campaign encourages businesses to take part by promoting British-sourced ingredients on their menus, supporting local producers and offering customers a memorable dining experience that highlights the country’s rich culinary heritage.

Founder of the initiative, Alexia Robinson believes British Food Fortnight is more than a two-week celebration.

“At its heart, the campaign is about bringing communities together through shared dining experiences. The hospitality sector plays a crucial role in connecting people to the origins of their food.

“This year, we’re asking pubs, bars, hospitality venues and restaurants to showcase the best seasonal produce the UK has to offer. It’s an opportunity to attract customers looking for quality, locally sourced dishes, while supporting local farmers, suppliers and getting consumers to back the hospitality sector.”

This year’s British Food Fortnight campaign is built around three key pillars – Grow British, Cook British, and Champion British – which are designed to inspire hospitality businesses to make British food the focal point.

‘Grow British’ celebrates UK farmers and the importance of supporting resilient, sustainable farming practices.

‘Cook British’ encourages businesses to incorporate seasonal, nutritious British food into their menus, offering customers meals that are delicious and responsibly sourced.

‘Champion British’ advocates for the wider use of British produce in pubs, bars, and restaurants, and for promoting these dishes to customers as part of a broader commitment to sustainability and food security.

Fresh Direct and Brakes, are among key partners of British Food Fortnight, and are instrumental in helping hospitality businesses source local, British ingredients.

Head of customer marketing at Brakes, Cathy Amos says:

“By celebrating British food, our incredible industry can not only support local suppliers but also meet growing consumer demand for sustainable, home-grown produce. British Food Fortnight is an excellent opportunity to champion seasonal specials, support national food security, and provide customers with a memorable dining experience that reflects the rich diversity of our food culture.”

Businesses are encouraged to get involved by offering British-themed menus, running special promotions, and highlighting local suppliers throughout the campaign period. Participating venues can access to digital toolkits, recipe ideas, and promotional materials to help them showcase their British food offerings and increase foot traffic during the campaign.

For more information on how to get involved in British Food Fortnight 2025, including resources for hospitality businesses, events, and how to pledge your support, please visit www.britishfoodfortnight.org.uk.