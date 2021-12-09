Registration opens for Hotel, Restaurant & Catering 2022

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), the UK’s largest and most prestigious business event for the hospitality and foodservice sector, has opened visitor registration for its 2022 edition, taking place on 21-23 March at ExCeL London.

A wide range of innovative industry suppliers will be on show, covering categories such as food & drink, catering equipment, hospitality tech and, newly rebranded for 2022, design & décor. The event is also partnering with The Pub Show to cater directly to the UK’s pub and bar professionals, with insightful trend trails and content from On-Trade Consultancy.

Visitors will have free access to over 100 talks, competitions, chef demonstrations, panel discussions and trend trails over the three days of the event covering some of the most vital challenges and opportunities for pubs, restaurants, hotels, catering businesses, public sector and more. The event will also be continuing its partnership with Staff Canteen as some of the industry’s most respected culinary experts cook up a storm at The Staff Canteen Live demo area.

A major change for 2022 is the news that HRC will be co-located with IFE, International Food & Drink Event, IFE Manufacturing and London Produce Show at ExCeL London, welcoming retailers, wholesalers, importers and exporters to the event along with the food & drink processing, packaging and manufacturing industry.

Cumulatively, the shows will welcome more than 30,000 key industry buyers and highlight more than 1,500 innovative suppliers.

“HRC was the last industry event to take place before the Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020 and we’ve been supporting our industry throughout the pandemic with a wide range of webinars and virtual events hosted on HRC Connects , a new digital platform for the industry,” said Event Manager Ronda Annesley. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming our community back to ExCeL London to meet and do business face-to-face, and excited to be joining forces with our partner events for an unparalleled gathering of the food, drink, hospitality and foodservice industry.”

The industry has welcomed the return of HRC, with Philip Shelley, Chair of NHS Food Review, commenting: “Hotel, Restaurant and Catering is one of the showcase events of the year for leaders in public sector catering. The opportunity to have competitions and skills theatres for chefs, provides evidence and confidence in our chef development – looking forward to continuing our involvement.”

“Hotel, Restaurant & Catering is brilliant chance to learn and to connect with so many ideas and people from across the industry,” added hospitality leadership coach and Hawksmoor Head of Culture Madeleine Geach.

HRC will once again host historic chef competition International Salon Culinaire, which celebrates its 120th year in 2022. The competition will see talented chefs putting their skills and knowledge to the test across a wide range of categories throughout the three days of the show.

Consultant Chef Steve Walpole said: “HRC is the go-to event for the hospitality industry. More than ever shows like this help to give visitors an insight into what’s happening in our industry from innovation and trends to food and equipment. It’s an Aladdin’s cave for chefs.”