Renewed Calls For Rail Dispute Resolution

With £3.5 billion in lost sales already racked up as a result of ongoing rail strikes and more strike days in September and October, UKHospitality is urging all parties to resume negotiations as a matter of urgency.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “As we have seen over the past year, hospitality businesses and their staff continue to suffer as collateral damage as a result of ongoing rail strikes.

“The elephant in the room is the complete lack of progress made in recent months by the negotiating parties and it’s time that everyone involved gets back round the table to reach a resolution that sees the end to rail strikes.

“While the Transport Committee is absolutely right to point out that sectors acutely affected by rail strikes, like hospitality, are properly considered and protected by future legislation, the real priority needs to be reaching a resolution to the current dispute.

“This is especially important for hospitality, as we approach the busy Christmas period, the revenues of which are often crucial to help venues through the fallow period of January to March.

“Without an urgent end to this dispute, the £3.5 billion that hospitality has lost in sales will only continue to grow and that is not good for the thousands of hospitality businesses and the millions of people they employ.”