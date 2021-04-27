Reopening: The New Challenges Ahead of The Hospitality Sector

It is a new beginning for the Britons after the Boris Johnson government opened non-essential retail, hairdressers, outdoor settings for hospitality venues, beer gardens, and some public buildings like libraries and others from 12 April.The first weekend saw a massive spike in sales as most people flocked to the streets after the three-month lockdown imposed in January.The total sales reported by the non-essential stores during the weekend stood at £1.8 billion, data published by the Centre for Retail Research revealed. Though the pubs and restaurants in England have reported double sales in just a few days as compared to the pandemic times, according to figures charting Britain’s rush after the reopening, the road ahead of the hospitality sector remains rocky and stressful, according to market experts.

While most venues are still closed due to a ban on indoor service, owners and operators of such joints have requested the UK Government not to alter its plans to reopen indoor hospitality on 17 May and introduce any stringent rules like vaccine passports. Data provided by CGA and AlixPartners Market Recovery Monitor highlighted that only 23 per cent of English venues have been able to open for outdoor services, which have gained in terms of revenue.The combined sales for these joints were higher by 0.5 per cent than in 2019. But many are still waiting to even feel this pleasure. BUSINESS RATES HOLIDAY Going deep into the problems, hospitality trade bodies like UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), have highlighted the plight of indoor and other owners, operators, and workers and have requested Boris Johnson government to extend the business rates holiday for another three months in England so that the businesses get enough time to bounce back. The trade bodies are requesting an extension of business rates in England until October 2021 so that indoor joint owners also get enough time to recover from pandemic losses. Currently, the business rates are scheduled to expire in July.Whereas the hospitality venues in Scotland and Wales have a full year of business rates holiday valid till 2022.