Expert Reveals the Best Wine Pairings for Your Favourite Plant-Based Food

Red wine with beef, white wine with fish, right? But what about vegan recipes?

With Veganuary coming to an end, more of us than ever before are following a plant-based diet. In fact, the UK has seen an increase in demand for vegan-friendly options, with the number of plant-based restaurants increasing by more than double since last year.

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, you might be under the impression that wine pairing with plant-based food is restricted. But vegan food offers just as equally delightful pairings as any animal-based products, such as meats, cheese and fish.

With this in mind, we’ve asked the drink specialists at The Bottle Club to reveal their top tips on finding the best wines to drink with the most popular vegan food.

SPICY VEGAN CURRIES PAIRED WITH A SWEET WHITE WINE

Try to match the intensity of your wine with your dish. When it comes to curries, it’s really the sauce and its flavouring that influences the beverage that one would pair with the dish.With a heavily spiced or peppery dish, such as curry, we recommend pairing with a bold-flavoured wine.

The sweet flavours from white wine help tame the heat of vegetable curry and emphasize the distinctive flavours with- in the recipe.A Sauvignon Blanc or a Chardonnay will bring out the sweetness of the vegetables in the curry.

Pairing suggestions: Muscadet Sevre et Maine sur lie