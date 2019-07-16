Replica Sandcastle Hotel Washes Up On The Shores Of Skegness

Premier Inn celebrates opening of 800th hotel with sand-crafted hotel

Premier Inn has today celebrated the opening of its milestone 800th hotel in Skegness with a hotel model like no other; a sand creation in honour of the seaside location. Stood at over one metre high and weighing over one tonne the sculpture stands on display as the hotel is officially opened by Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness.

Matt Warman said: “It is great to have Whitbread open the Premier Inn hotel on Skegness’s North Parade, creating 70 year-round jobs for people in and around the town. It has been obvious from the word go that this British business takes its commitment to local communities seriously, with Whitbread working closely with Skegness Job Centre Plus to provide employment opportunities for jobseekers in the area, as well as creating apprenticeships for young people looking to develop their potential.

We have a fantastic tourist industry in Skegness with many visitors keen to visit our fantastic coast. Both the Premier Inn and the Cookhouse & Pub restaurant are already great additions to our busy Grand Parade”.

The newest offering on the shores of Skegness, a first for the seaside location, is within walking distance from the iconic town’s pier, beach and train station. The landmark location also includes key amenities such as luxurious Hypnos beds®and en-suite bathrooms in every room, as well as the delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Premier Inn is famous for.

Commenting on the opening, Simon Ewins, Managing Director at Premier Inn, said: “Skegness is an iconic seaside destination, and as a British brand, we are truly delighted to mark the opening of our landmark 800th hotel here and play our part in the town’s ongoing success story. With more locations UK-wide than any other hotel company in the UK, our guests are never far from a great night’s sleep”.