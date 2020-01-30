Research Reveals The Recipe For Encouraging Repeat Visits From Daters This Valentine’s Day

Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, a new study into dining trends by SevenRooms, a data-driven operations, marketing and guest engagement platform, uncovers how to cut through the competition and attract diners this Valentine’s Day.

When looking for ‘date night’ inspiration, 45% of Brits admit to returning to the same restaurant they have previously been to on a romantic date. Of those surveyed, over half (51%) said they return because they view the hospitality and service at the restaurant to be excellent, while 49% admit to returning because of the vibe and ambience, which sets a better tone for the date. Additionally, 17% return because they know they will get personalised service.

In line with Valentine’s Day, the research highlights personalisation and service are becoming a key factor in date night decisions.

In addition, when looking into the reasons why a restaurant experience has ever been ruined, the research, polling a representative sample of 2,017 Brits through YouGov, found waiting too long for the bill (44%) is the biggest faux pas, followed by waiting staff not paying enough attention to customers (41%) and getting food orders wrong (29%).

Additional faux pas for Brits dining out include:

10% – Forgetting requests made upon booking the reservation

9% – Food hasn’t been tailored to liking as requested

8% – Restaurant not accommodating intolerances or allergies

5% – Slow Wi-Fi or poor mobile network service

While Brits are favouring a personalised experience in restaurants, 43% admit to having asked for something in-service and it being forgotten, while 22% of respondents have asked for something and had to follow-up with another staff member who didn’t know about their request.

“Our latest research shows that consumers want attentive and personalised dining experiences from restaurants across the U.K., says Joel Montaniel, CEO & Co-Founder at SevenRooms. “With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, restaurants can shine by providing personalised, memorable experiences for their guests – which will keep them coming back for years to come. With the adoption of forward-thinking technology, restaurants can set a new benchmark for guests when it comes to personalisation in the dining room. By understanding what customers have previously enjoyed and what they want on their next visits, restaurants will stand out in this competitive market.”