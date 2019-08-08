Responding to the Government’s announcement of £108 million of funding for no deal Brexit preparations among small firms, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Policy and

Global restaurant booking platforms OpenTable and Quandoo, have announced a new strategic partnership that will see the two brands integrate table availability, giving diners the most comprehensive choice of restaurants worldwide.

At launch, Quandoo restaurant partners will be available for real-time reservations on the OpenTable platform, with OpenTable restaurants reservable on Quandoo over the coming months. This partnership will open up thousands of new options for diners, enabling them to discover and make a reservation without the need to switch between platforms.

Andrea Johnston, Chief Operating Officer for OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), comments “This partnership will make each site more comprehensive for diners and restaurant partners will benefit from increased discoverability by being available on both platforms. Our mission is to help people experience the world through dining, and by forming this strategic partnership we are able to do this faster and at scale.”

Pierpaolo Zollo, VP Business Development for Quandoo, part of Recruit Holdings, comments: “At Quandoo, our aim is to transform the dining out experience for consumers worldwide, and with OpenTable as a partner, we are excited to be able to strengthen our position and expand our reach to an even wider variety of restaurants. Our goal has always been to improve accessibility to new culinary experiences, as well as increase availability for our restaurant partners which we will be able to do faster and more seamlessly. Together with OpenTable, we are looking forward to driving both business and industry growth.”

As part of the initial integration, 10,000 restaurants will be made available across OpenTable and Quandoo, with restaurants added throughout the UK, Germany, Australia, Italy and Singapore. The partnership will bring OpenTable’s offering to more than 56,000 restaurants globally, and Quandoo’s restaurant partners will be increased to over 23,000. Both companies are committed to continue sharing inventory across their respective platforms as the partnership progresses. Whether diners are looking for the latest hotspot or a local gem, at home or when travelling, they will more easily be able to find a restaurant for any occasion.