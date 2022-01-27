Restaurant 1890 By Gordon Ramsay To Open At The Savoy, Offering An Intimate And Elevated Experience

Share Tweet Share Email

Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay will be opening at The Savoy, London, on 23rd February, 2022. 1890 marks the year that Georges Auguste Escoffier joined The Savoy and began his outstanding contribution to global culinary standards. Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay pays homage to the culinary titan, whilst offering highly exclusive, contemporary fine dining and providing guests with a true sense of delight.

Restaurant 1890 offers an intimate and elevated experience, opening for dinner only and seating 26 guests. Gordon Ramsay says that Restaurant 1890; “Creates a blend between unparalleled service, culinary creativity and exquisite wines.

“The tasting menu is seasonal modern French with European influences, prepared with great flair under the very talented Executive Head Chef James Sharp and our hand-picked team.

“It’s the third gastronomic jewel operated by our restaurant group at The Savoy and we’re incredibly excited to offer this new experience.”

James Sharp has most recently been cooking as Senior Sous Chef at Michelin-starred Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, having joined the Group in 2015 at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Royal Hospital Road.

‘With 1890, our third exciting collaboration with Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, our guests will have a wonderfully contrasting choice of restaurants within The Savoy. Aesthetically stunning, with an elevated menu as befits its surroundings, 1890 reflects The Savoy’s history of providing luxurious, innovative experiences and we are very much looking forward to its opening,’ commented Franck X Arnold, The Savoy’s Managing Director.

Chef James Sharp describes 1890 as offering an exclusive kitchen table experience, but in a restaurant setting: “It’s always been a dream of mine to run an intimate tasting menu restaurant in such a beautiful location.”

Sarah Rhone has been appointed General Manager of Restaurant 1890. Having worked with Angela Hartnett at Limewood, and for the past eight years with Phil Howard – first at The Square and then at Elystan Street where she was General Manager – she has recently joined Gordon Ramsay Restaurants to take on this new role.

Head Sommelier is Emanuel Pesqueira. Before joining Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, he worked first as a chef, and then moved on to Restaurant Manager then Bar Manager, Head Sommelier and finally Food and Beverage Operations Manager over 20 years between Crystal Cruises, Red Carnations Hotel group, Oxford and Cambridge Club, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Edwardian Hotel Group and 67 Pall Mall Club. In 2014 he was included in the top 12 Best Sommeliers in UK.