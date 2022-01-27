Robert Walton MBE becomes a GREAT Ambassador

Robert Walton MBE has become an Ambassador for the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign (GREAT) to help promote the UK hospitality sector internationally. A recognised and respected figure in the UK hospitality industry, Robert is the longest serving President of the Restaurant Association of Great Britain and opened his first restaurant at the age of just 24. Passionate about helping the next generation of talent, Robert is the Chairman of the Young Chef Young Waiter competition and hosted the 2021 finals at the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Speaking about the appointment, Robert said: “I am delighted to be a GREAT Ambassador. It is a great honour and I can’t wait to do all I can to help promote our brilliant hospitality sector worldwide. For example, our Young Chef Young Waiter competition is set to expand to new countries this year as we aim to promote hospitality as a career of choice, a profession and a vocation around the globe. I am so excited to showcase this incredible industry and all the fantastic UK talent we are so lucky to have.”

Robert is also the founder of The Nth Degree Global which he launched in 2013 to include The Nth Degree Club, The Nth Degree Events and The Nth Degree Sponsorship. The Nth Degree Global works closely with Michelin Guide were the official appointed organiser of the Michelin Star Revelation in the UK. In recent years The Nth Degree Global added high profile industry events to the hospitality calendar including the Restaurant Association’s 50th